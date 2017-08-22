Man found not guilty of Youngstown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in the murder case against Jermaine Bunn.

Bunn was found not guilty of murder and discharging a firearm. He was found guilty of having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Bunn was accused of shooting 30-year-old Michael Pete in April. Pete was found dead, lying along E. Evergreen Avenue.

After the shooting, police said Bunn arrived at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Bunn faces up to six years in prison for the lesser charges, and he will be sentenced at a later date.