Man seeks remains of woman convicted in Pa. collar-bomb killing

Diehl-Armstrong was serving life plus 30 years in the Erie bank robbery plot that ended with the death of a deliveryman

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A man claiming to be the common-law husband of a woman convicted in a bizarre Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that killed a pizza delivery driver with a bomb strapped to his neck wants federal prison officials to release her remains and confirm her death.

The Bureau of Prisons says 68-year-old Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong died April 4 of natural causes at a prison hospital in Texas.

Diehl-Armstrong was serving life plus 30 years in the 2003 Erie bank robbery plot that ended with the death of 46-year-old pizza deliveryman Brian Wells. He had been forced to rob a bank with a bomb locked to his neck that exploded afterward.

The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2v2kFf2 ) says Mark Marvin, of Walden, New York, wants to move Diehl-Armstrong’s remains to a Quaker cemetery in New York.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

