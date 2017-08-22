Michael R. Buhecker Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Michael R. Buhecker, 64, formerly of East Palestine and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Michael was born February 9, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Raymond and June Wisler Buhecker.

He graduated from Y.S.U. in 1984 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He was employed with Steel Equipment Specialist in Alliance for the past 11 years as a senior project manager.

Michael formerly served as President of the Crestview Baseball Association and was a member of the Crestview Touchdown Club.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all Ohio sports teams.

Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Gayle Straub; two sons, Trent (Natalie) Buhecker and Kyle (Stefanie) Buhecker; brother-in-law, Ed (Sue) Straub and a grandson, Tanner Michael Buhecker.

Celebration of life service pending.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.