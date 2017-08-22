Niles crime activity: Police investigate series of car break-ins

Thursday, August 10

2:15 p.m. – 1300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a woman was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose at the Days Inn.

7:21 p.m. – 800 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to investigate after two toddlers were found playing in the road, unsupervised. The grandfather of the children said they snuck out of the house, and he would try to be more careful in the future. Police said the kids appeared to be in good health but were dirty from playing outside. Children Services was notified of the report.

11:55 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of a catalytic converter from a car parked at Steak ‘n Shake.

Friday, August 11

6:18 a.m. – 400 block of Grant St., a caller reported coming into work to find car and truck doors open and items were thrown all over the ground.

Saturday, August 12

9:33 p.m. – Bond and West streets, Dustin Pierson, 22, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called after Pierson was found on the side of the road after falling off his bike. Police said Pierson appeared to be intoxicated and began yelling and swearing at officers.

9:38 p.m. – 700 block of Mason St., reported theft of a tablet from a home.

10:45 p.m. – 100 block of Eastwood Mall Blvd., a man reported that another man grabbed his arm near Eastwood Field after a Mahoning Valley Scrappers game. He said the man told him to “never hit your child like that again” before letting go of his arm. The victim said he smacked his 2-year-old child for disciplinary reasons. He wanted to file an assault complaint against the man who grabbed his arm.

Sunday, August 13

7:49 a.m. – 300 block of Morse Ave., a car was broken into overnight, and items were taken.

2:03 p.m. – 900 block of Great East Plaza, theft of a catalytic converter from a car.

Monday, August 14

8:47 p.m. – 100 block of Wayne St., a 40-year-old man was treated for a suspected heroin overdose.

9:25 p.m. – 100 block of Wilson Ave., report that an Amazon package had been tampered with and a small flashlight was missing.

Tuesday, August 15

8:31 p.m. – 5800 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of a dirt bike from a truck.

Wednesday, August 16

3:10 a.m. – 1200 block of Four Winds Ct., theft of a vehicle.

7:51 a.m. – 1200 block of Four Winds Ct., reported theft from a vehicle.

8:22 a.m. – 800 block of W. Third St., unlocked cars were ransacked, and change was stolen from them.

8:33 a.m. – 1200 block of Four Winds Ct., a caller reported that two vehicles in her garage had been gone through, but nothing was missing.

6:34 p.m. – 1500 block of Gypsy Lane, a woman reported that someone tore up her yard and hit her neighbor’s fence.

6:36 p.m. – 300 block of Scott Ave., a man reported that his neighbor flipped him off. Police spoke to the neighbor, who said he just gave him the “peace sign.” The two were advised to leave each other alone.

Thursday, August 17

5:49 a.m. – 700 block of Mauro Circle, theft of a handgun from a vehicle, which had been broken into.

6:42 p.m. – 100 block of E. State St., reported theft from a vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

