No bond yet for jailed Berlin standoff suspect

Authorities are trying to place Troy Pratt in Mahoning County's Mental Health Court

By Published: Updated:
Troy Pratt, Berlin Township standoff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a long standoff with police and sheriff’s deputies in Berlin Township last week is being held without bond for now.

Troy Pratt appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

He was indicted last week on obstruction of official business and inducing panic charges following eight and a half hours of barricading himself inside the State Route 534 home.

Authorities will now try to place Pratt in the county’s Mental Health Court.

If he successfully completes the two-year counseling and treatment program there, his charges can be dismissed altogether.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s