Oberlin officially changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

Council members previously voted to approve the change, but Law Director Jon Clark said the resolution needed to be reworked during a July 3 meeting

By Published:
The city of Oberlin is just one reading away from becoming the first in Ohio to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.

OBERLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Oberlin City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Council members previously voted to approve the change, but Law Director Jon Clark said the resolution needed to be reworked during a July 3 meeting.

Numerous cities across the country, including Denver and Phoenix, have recently renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day as a counter-celebration, according to CNN. The day is meant to promote the culture and history of the Native American people.

Oberlin is the first city in Ohio to rededicate Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Oberlin City Council officially passed a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day at a meeting tonight.

The resolution declares the second Monday in October to be Indigenous Peoples Day in the city.

The resolution also encourages businesses, organizations and public entities, including the public schools, to join in the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s