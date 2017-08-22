Oberlin officially changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

OBERLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Oberlin City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Council members previously voted to approve the change, but Law Director Jon Clark said the resolution needed to be reworked during a July 3 meeting.

Numerous cities across the country, including Denver and Phoenix, have recently renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day as a counter-celebration, according to CNN. The day is meant to promote the culture and history of the Native American people.

Oberlin is the first city in Ohio to rededicate Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

