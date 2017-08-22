Ohio tattoo shop offers to cover up hateful body art

Modified Studios in Lancaster, Ohio said it's their way to give back and combat hate

Elyse Chengery, WCMH Published: Updated:
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A tattoo shop in central Ohio is starting up a campaign called “Project Hate Coverup.”

The owner of Modified Studios in Lancaster is getting hundreds of calls from people who regret tattoos they got years ago. They say the tattoos are racially insensitive and want them covered up.

This project is already changing one man’s life.

“When I was younger, I went to prison and I ended up getting a hate tattoo and when I got released from prison, I realized that I didn’t believe in it anymore. It was kind of a brotherhood thing,” said Cody Farmer, of the swastika tattoo that was once on his shoulder.

Recently, a child noticed the swastika tattoo on his arm.

“I had a 10-year-old kid call me a Nazi at the tiki pool so that was my cue to change things up,” Farmer said.

It’s reasons like this that Owner Rich Regal teamed up with his longtime friend and tattoo artist Scott Fate. Fate covered up a tattoo recently and the two paired up.

“We started the project titled, ‘Project Hate Coverup’ and it came about,” Regal said. “Just me and Scott Fate were talking after he had done his coverup and I was like, ‘Hey, this is a great idea what you did here. What if we take it a little further and try to help out more people?’”

Fate has been tattooing for more than a handful of years.

“This is one tangible thing that we can give back to get rid of these. I want families to be able to be out together without having to see such hateful tattoos,” he said.

Regal picked five people to get free cover-up tattoos.

“I was really interested because of all the hate going on in social media,” he said. “As we know, there’s a lot of children on social media and in public that are seeing all this hate back and forth, and this is our way of doing our small part to help.”

Farmer no longer has the tattoo — it’s now covered up with a skull. The process took an hour but he said it’s changed his life.

“Feels awesome. I can go out in public now and people are looking at the tattoo rather than judging me. I had friends saying, ‘Good job,’ and my mom is actually really happy. So now I can go to my grandma’s house with a cut-off shirt and she’ll be really happy to see me.”

Regal is hoping this movement goes national. He wants other tattoo artists to do the same and offer free cover-ups as well.

