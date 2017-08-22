Patricia “Pat” Junk Patterson Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Patricia “Pat” Junk Patterson, of Greenville, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 22, 2017, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann “Jodi” Patterson Kesslar and husband, Ronald, of Greenville; grandson, Steven Kesslar, of Greenville; Jim Kesslar, of Pittsburgh and his girlfriend, Kaila Frantz; granddaughter, Robin Kesslar, of Greenville and her boyfriend, Chester Terrill; brother-in-law, C. Lionel King, of Conneaut Lake; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews; as well as all of her many, many “summer sons”, from her many years with local baseball programs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.P. “Pat” Patterson, a WWII Army veteran, who died May 5, 2000. They had married on July 17, 1948. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Patterson who died January 13, 2011; as well as her parents, Thomas R. and Eunice Cullum Junk; her infant brother, Edward Clinton Junk; her brother, Thomas Charles Junk and wife, Evelyn (née Evans); her sisters, Ann Margaret Junk Wellman and husband, Carl; Catherine Eunice Junk King and Julia Alice “Junnie” Junk Cannon and husband, Bob; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Patricia (Pat) Junk Patterson was born in Conneaut Lake Park, Pennsylvaia, in her maternal grandparents’ cottage on November 13, 1921.

Pat attended St. Michael’s Schools, before graduating from Penn High School in 1940. She then attended Sharon (Pennsylvania) Beauty School, graduating in 1942.

Pat worked as a beautician at Ann Stine’s Beauty Shop and Ann Schuster’s Beauty Shop, before opening her own beauty parlor in 1944, which she operated until her retirement in 1987.

Pat was a life-long caregiver for her family and friends, caring for many in times of illness. She was active in the Girl Scouts, Girls Softball and PTA, on behalf of her two daughters. She was also the official scorekeeper for her husband’s baseball teams for 49 years, including numerous All-Star teams. In addition, she served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Mercer County American Legion Baseball League and co-chairperson, with her husband, for a number of local organizations, including the Elks BPOE #145 Youth Activity Committee and the Greenville Steel Car Company Federal Credit Union.

Calling Hours will be Thursday, August 24, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville. Rev. V. David Foradori, as celebrant

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to an organization of the donor’s choosing.

