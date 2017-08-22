Police arrest Youngstown man accused of raping woman in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is charged with rape after a 25-year-old woman accused him of forcing himself on her at a Campbell home early Monday morning.

Police said the victim, who knows the suspect — 20-year-old William Jones — told investigators that she went to the house to braid a girl’s hair. She said there were others in the home, but they went to bed.

She was about to leave but said she was stopped by Jones, who told her that he had feelings for her. She said she refused his advances but said Williams grabbed her and raped her, according to a police report.

Police said the woman was able to free herself and ran to a friend’s house nearby, where she called police.

Williams was arrested at the home where the alleged sex assault occurred, and he was charged with rape.

He appeared in court Tuesday and entered no plea to the charge. Bond was set at $75,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. August 29.