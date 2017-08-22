Storm Team 27: Cooler temperatures Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for lower humidity Wednesday with some sun and very small risk for an isolated sprinkle.

Cooler temperatures on the way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle. (10%)

High: 74

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)

High: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60