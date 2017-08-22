Storm Team 27: Showers will end early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers with the chance for thunderstorm will end into tonight. Cooler temperatures with patchy fog possible overnight.

Look for lower humidity Wednesday with some sun and very small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle.

Cooler temperatures on the way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Showers with a chance for a thunderstorm early. Patchy fog late.

Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 74

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)

High: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60