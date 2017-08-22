Warren police investigating shooting near Trumbull Homes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting near Trumbull Homes on S. Feederle Drive.

Trumbull County 911 Dispatch got the frantic call about the shooting around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A woman screaming told police that a man who lives in the area shot a 41-year-old man.

She said the victim was shot multiple times, reporting that the shooting was over stolen items.

An ambulance was called to the scene. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

