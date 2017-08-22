‘Welcoming committee’ greets Warren students during first school day

More than 100 volunteers from the United Way gave their time to welcome students

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students going back to school in Warren on Tuesday were met with a welcome committee as they stepped through the doors.

More than 100 volunteers from the United Way gave their time to say “hello” to students.

They moved from school to school, starting at Warren G. Harding High School.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said it lets kids know they are welcome and appreciated.

“We prefer to start everything in a positive way, and that’s the way we are doing things in the Warren School District,” he said. “Greeting our kids, welcoming our kids, creating an environment where our kids feel valued and welcomed.”

This is the second year that the United Way of Trumbull County sent volunteers to greet students.

