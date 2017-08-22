Youngstown crime activity: Man finds child’s award outside after burglary

Tuesday, August 15

12 a.m. – Wychwood Avenue, a man told police he paid two people $20,000 to do repair work on his home, but no work has been completed. He said the entire cost of the project was $90,000.

12:40 a.m. – 2800 Idlewood Ave., a man told police that a man got into his car while he was stopped at a traffic light at Dewey Avenue and Hillman Street and robbed him. The victim said the suspect pointed a gun at him and ordered him to drive and then began patting him down, looking for his wallet. The suspect took $500 and then ordered the victim to drive to the intersection of Florida Avenue and Zedaker Street, where the suspect jumped out, according to a police report. The suspect was described by the victim as a light-skinned black man with long dread locks down to his ears and a gold tooth.

12:30 a.m. – 800 block of Detroit Ave., a woman told police that a security camera that was mounted on her shed was stolen.

3:10 p.m. – Maplewood Court, a man told police that someone broke into his home while he was sleeping. The man told officers he woke up to a loud noise and found his front and back doors open. The man said nothing was missing, but a child’s school award that was hanging on his refrigerator was now in the front yard.

4:30 p.m. – Cordova Avenue, a man told police that when he attempted to get cable service, he was told by the company that three previous accounts were opened under his name in 2004, 2007 and 2008, with balances of over $2,000.

3 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., a man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint. The man said he was giving two acquaintances a ride when one of them pulled a gun and demanded all of his money. The man gave the suspects $150 and then they ran away. The victim told police he took the men to Taco Bell, Citi Trends and the WRTA bus station before he was robbed. The victim said he didn’t immediately call police because his license was suspended and he didn’t want his van to be towed.

6:10 p.m. – Pasadena Avenue, a woman told police that someone broke into her vehicle and took a backup camera.

10:38 a.m. – 100 block of St. Louis Ave., police were called after a Shot Spotter recorded gunfire activity. When police arrived, they found a man sitting in a Cadillac who told police that two men with guns surrounded his car. He said when he pulled away, one of the men fired at his car. The man said he drove around the block and came home. Police said they found a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door. A shell casing was found on the sidewalk.

Wednesday, August 16

1:45 a.m. – 700 block of E. Pasadena Ave., Tylin Fairchild was charged with burglary after police say he broke into a house and got into a fight with a person inside the home. The victim said he was hit several times by Fairchild and beat with a pool stick.

3:37 a.m. – 700 block of E. LaClede Ave., George Buchanan was issued a citation for criminal damaging. According to a police report, a woman told police that Buchanan broke out her car window. As police were questioning the woman, they said Buchanan came out of the house and said, “Yeah, I broke the b**ch’s window,” saying he did so because the woman was cheating on him.

6:02 p.m. – 100 block of E. Warren Ave., Jermaine Bunn, 20 and Durrell Richardson, 19, and were charged with drug possession after a police raid. According to a police report, officers found crystal meth, two guns, a digital scale and $1,366 in cash in the house. Police said Richardson had crack cocaine in his pocket while Bunn had a bag of marijuana.

Monday, August 21

12:01 a.m. – Indianola Avenue and Gibson Street, Bryant McGauley, 18, was charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers said they smelled marijuana, and when they searched McGauley’s car, they found a large mason jar full of marijuana, sandwich bags, a scale and $933 in cash.

11:22 a.m. – Tyrell Apartments, a woman told police that someone broke into her home while she was sleeping and took her purse. The woman said when she woke, her purse was gone and the door was open. Police said they found pry marks on the door.

3:29 p.m. – Orrin Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into a house he purchased, which included all of its contents, and took furniture from the house.

4:31 p.m. – E. Boston Avenue, a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took a TV. The woman said her home has been broken into twice before, and TVs were stolen.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

