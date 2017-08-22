YSU’s union approves authorization to issue strike notice

Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union unanimously voted to give its bargaining team authorization to call a strike if they think its necessary.

This does not mean that YSU’s faculty union is going on a strike or that they’ll even give a notice of going on a strike. It just means they now have the ability to do so.

More than 200 members of YSU-OEA voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after union members were presented with the latest contract proposal from YSU’s Board of Trustees.

Union spokesperson Linda Strom said the proposed salary and changes to course load by administrators signals what she calls a lack of respect for faculty and student success.

