20 people facing charges in Youngstown money laundering investigation

Investigators say the group is involved in laundering $16 million in stolen money

By Published:
Investigation Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty people are facing charges in what the Department of Justice calls a money-laundering scheme.

The charges came after an investigation by the FBI’s Youngstown office. Investigators say the group is involved in laundering $16 million in stolen money.

They plan to release more details at a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

WKBN will be there and will have updates on this developing story. Check back here, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. for details on the suspects who are charged. 

