20 people facing charges in Youngstown money laundering investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty people are facing charges in what the Department of Justice calls a money-laundering scheme.

The charges came after an investigation by the FBI’s Youngstown office. Investigators say the group is involved in laundering $16 million in stolen money.

They plan to release more details at a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

