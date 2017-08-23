2017 Canfield Fair – Monday guide

Monday guide to the Canfield Fair
Chris Young in concert
Where: Grandstand attraction
When: 7 PM
More events
Open draft horse pig iron derby, Grandstand – 8 AM-11 AM
4-H saddle horse show, North ring – 9 AM
*Rooster crowing contest, South ring – 9:30 AM
Free seminar on “how to read a race program and wagering”, Trackside – 11:30 AM
Harness racing – Pari-Mutuel betting, Grandstand – 12 PM
* – Awarded by DiRusso Sausage
Judging schedule
Jr. Fair pocket pets showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 9 AM
Jr. Fair invitational dairy judging, South cattle complex – 9:30 AM
Jr. Fair goat costume class, Coliseum #8 – 10 AM
Pony: Exhibitors show, South ring – 10 AM
Jr. Fair llama costume class, Coliseum #8 – 10:30 AM
Adult dairy showmanship, South cattle complex – 12 PM
Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM
Market livestock showman of showmen, Coliseum #8 – 2 PM
Dog demonstrations, Coliseum #8 – 5 PM
