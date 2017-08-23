2017 Canfield Fair – Monday guide

Monday guide to the Canfield Fair

Chris Young in concert

Where: Grandstand attraction

When: 7 PM

More events

Open draft horse pig iron derby, Grandstand – 8 AM-11 AM

4-H saddle horse show, North ring – 9 AM

*Rooster crowing contest, South ring – 9:30 AM

Free seminar on “how to read a race program and wagering”, Trackside – 11:30 AM

Harness racing – Pari-Mutuel betting, Grandstand – 12 PM

* – Awarded by DiRusso Sausage

Judging schedule

Jr. Fair pocket pets showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 9 AM

Jr. Fair invitational dairy judging, South cattle complex – 9:30 AM

Jr. Fair goat costume class, Coliseum #8 – 10 AM

Pony: Exhibitors show, South ring – 10 AM

Jr. Fair llama costume class, Coliseum #8 – 10:30 AM

Adult dairy showmanship, South cattle complex – 12 PM

Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM

Market livestock showman of showmen, Coliseum #8 – 2 PM

Dog demonstrations, Coliseum #8 – 5 PM

