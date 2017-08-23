2017 Canfield Fair – Saturday guide

Find out what events to expect on Saturday at the Canfield Fair

By Published: Updated:
Canfield Fair 2017, Saturday guide

Saturday guide to the Canfield Fair

Canfield Fair Championship Truck & Tractor Pull

Where: Grandstand attraction
When: 7 PM

More events

Draft pony pig iron derby, Grandstand – 8 AM – 11 AM
Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting, Grandstand – Post Time 11 AM

Judging schedule

Jr. fair rabbits, Coliseum #8 – 8 AM
Jr. saddle horse drill team, North ring – 8 AM
Cattle: Jersey, Guernsey, South cattle complex – 9 AM
Registered mini horse under 34″, South ring – 9 AM
Draft horse: Hitch, East ring – 10 AM
Fashion revue: 4-H – Bldg, #25 auditorium – 11 AM
Jr. fair llama exhibition, Coliseum #8 – 12 PM
Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM
Supreme champion dairy, South cattle complex – 3 PM
Jr. fair beef breeding projects, South cattle complex – 4 PM
Pocket pet decorated cage, Barn #10 – 5 PM
Pony hitches, South ring – 5 PM
Cattle: Beef shorthorn, South cattle complex – 6 PM
Dog agility demonstration, North ring – 7:30 PM

Important Canfield Fair links

View another guide:

Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Go back to the Canfield Fair Digital Guide

View interactive radar on WKBN.com

Canfield Fair 2017 map
Map of the 2017 Canfield Fair (click to enlarge)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s