2017 Canfield Fair – Saturday guide

Saturday guide to the Canfield Fair

Canfield Fair Championship Truck & Tractor Pull

Where: Grandstand attraction

When: 7 PM

More events

Draft pony pig iron derby, Grandstand – 8 AM – 11 AM

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting, Grandstand – Post Time 11 AM

Judging schedule

Jr. fair rabbits, Coliseum #8 – 8 AM

Jr. saddle horse drill team, North ring – 8 AM

Cattle: Jersey, Guernsey, South cattle complex – 9 AM

Registered mini horse under 34″, South ring – 9 AM

Draft horse: Hitch, East ring – 10 AM

Fashion revue: 4-H – Bldg, #25 auditorium – 11 AM

Jr. fair llama exhibition, Coliseum #8 – 12 PM

Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM

Supreme champion dairy, South cattle complex – 3 PM

Jr. fair beef breeding projects, South cattle complex – 4 PM

Pocket pet decorated cage, Barn #10 – 5 PM

Pony hitches, South ring – 5 PM

Cattle: Beef shorthorn, South cattle complex – 6 PM

Dog agility demonstration, North ring – 7:30 PM

