2017 Canfield Fair – Sunday guide

Canfield Fair 2017, Sunday guide

John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter

Where: Grandstand attraction
When: 8 PM
Catholic worship service, Concourse stage – 8 AM
*Ecumenical worship service, Concourse stage – 9:30 AM
**Praise & worship service, Concourse stage – 11 AM
Jr. Saddlehorse drill team, North ring – 12:30 PM
Draft horse: Exhibitors show, East ring – 1 PM
The dress-a-cow contest, South cattle complex – 1 PM

* – Officiated by Rev. Russ Libb, Berlin Center United Methodist Church and music by Canfield Fair choir – Directed by Tom & Kelly Scurich
** – Presented by Old North Church of Canfield

Judging schedule

Saddle horse championships, North ring – 10 AM
Ponies: Leadline, costume (Followed by hitch classes), South ring – 10 AM
Dog demonstration, Coliseum #8 – 11 AM
Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM
Poultry: Jr. fair showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 1 PM
Jr. Fair goat show, Coliseum #8 – 1 PM
Pocket pet breed, Coliseum #8 – 3 PM
Wee ones: Showmanship, South cattle complex – 3:30 PM
Jr. Fair rabbit costume class, Coliseum #8 – 6 PM
Dog showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 6:30 PM

Canfield Fair 2017 map
Map of the 2017 Canfield Fair (click to enlarge)

