2017 Canfield Fair – Sunday guide

Saturday guide to the Canfield Fair

John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter

Where: Grandstand attraction

When: 8 PM

More events

Catholic worship service, Concourse stage – 8 AM

*Ecumenical worship service, Concourse stage – 9:30 AM

**Praise & worship service, Concourse stage – 11 AM

Jr. Saddlehorse drill team, North ring – 12:30 PM

Draft horse: Exhibitors show, East ring – 1 PM

The dress-a-cow contest, South cattle complex – 1 PM

* – Officiated by Rev. Russ Libb, Berlin Center United Methodist Church and music by Canfield Fair choir – Directed by Tom & Kelly Scurich

** – Presented by Old North Church of Canfield

Judging schedule

Saddle horse championships, North ring – 10 AM

Ponies: Leadline, costume (Followed by hitch classes), South ring – 10 AM

Dog demonstration, Coliseum #8 – 11 AM

Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM

Poultry: Jr. fair showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 1 PM

Jr. Fair goat show, Coliseum #8 – 1 PM

Pocket pet breed, Coliseum #8 – 3 PM

Wee ones: Showmanship, South cattle complex – 3:30 PM

Jr. Fair rabbit costume class, Coliseum #8 – 6 PM

Dog showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 6:30 PM

