2017 Canfield Fair – Thursday guide

Thursday guide to the Canfield Fair (Youth day)

Opening/Ribbon cutting of 171st Canfield Fair

Where: Concourse Stage
When: 10 AM

WKBN Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-Kit

Where: Window World tent
Cost: FREE
When: 12 PM – 5 PM

High School band show

Where: The Grandstand
Cost: FREE
When: 11 AM
Who: Participating schools include: Austintown, Lowellville, Campbell, Columbiana, Sebring, Canfield, Springfield, West Branch, Struthers, Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton, South Range

Junior fair auction

Goat, milk, fudge – Coliseum #8 – 5:30 PM
Rabbit, meat, pens – Coliseum #8 – Following
Jr. fair market lamb – Coliseum #8 – 7 PM
Jr. fair market goats – Coliseum #8 – Following
Jr. fair market swine – Coliseum #8 – Following

Judging schedule

Jr. fair market swine judging – Coliseum #8 – 8 AM
Cattle: Jr. fair dairy showmanship – South Cattle Complex – 8:30 PM
4-H saddle horse – North Ring Complex – 8:30 PM
Ponies: Draft – South Ring – 9 AM
Jr. fair market lamb – Coliseum #8 – 11 AM
Ponies: Grade (46″-58″) – South Ring – 1 PM
Cattle: Brown Swiss & Ayrshire – South Cattle Complex – 4 PM
Cattle: Milking shorthorn – South Cattle Complex – 4 PM
Horse: Draft youth classes – East Ring – 5 PM
Pygmy goats – Sheep Barn #36 – 5:30 PM
Pony hitches – South Ring – 6 PM

Canfield Fair 2017 map
Map of the 2017 Canfield Fair (click to enlarge)

.

