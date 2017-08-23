2017 Canfield Fair – Wednesday guide

Wednesday guide to the Canfield Fair (Senior day)

Cheerleading demonstrations:

Where: The Grandstand

Cost: FREE

When: Approximate start time, 11 AM

Who: Participating schools include: Canfield, Lowellville, Struthers, Columbiana, Campbell, Austintown, South Range, Sebring, Poland, Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton, Youngstown East, West Branch, Springfield

Judging & special events for Wednesday:

Reg. mini horses, over 34″ – South Ring, 9AM

Poultry – Poultry Barn #35, 9AM

Hay and Grain – Hay & Grain #26, 10 AM

Fruit – Fruit #26, 10:30 AM

Ponies: Haflinger – South Ring, 1 PM

Pony hitches – South Ring, 6 PM

How about hummus? – Building #25, 6:30 PM

