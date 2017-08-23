Agency wanted judge to toss Steubenville shooter’s suit

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Records show an Ohio housing authority wanted a judge to dismiss much of a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by a man who shot him outside a courthouse.

Authorities say 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot Monday by a probation officer after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who’s expected to survive.

Richmond sued the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority after Richmond’s mother and 2-year-old great-nephew died in an April 2015 house fire.

Richmond’s lawsuit alleges the home had exposed electrical wires and had missing and inoperable smoke alarms.

The agency wanted Bruzzese to dismiss a claim for punitive damages and another claim that critical evidence was lost when the house was torn down immediately after the fire.