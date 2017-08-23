Austintown Powerball players feeling lucky about $700 million prize

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second biggest jackpot in Powerball history is now up to $700 million and in Austintown on Wednesday, the odds of winning weren’t scaring anyone off.

Almost everyone who walked through the door at Colla’s in Austintown had a strategy to win. Some let the computer pick their numbers while others had something else in mind.

Lawrence Schuler said a friend inspired his picks for the Powerball.

“My buddy says he’s tired of working 14-hour days so I went multiples of 14.”

He already knows what he’ll do if he wins.

“Probably try to help a lot of people out. Maybe take some time off work permanently,” he said.

Schuler has a history of being lucky at Colla’s.

“I think I’ve won five bucks before,” he said.

People drive from all over to buy their tickets at Colla’s. One family came down from Warren, saying there’s something about the store that makes it lucky.

“That’s what everybody says, yes. We are one of the luckiest. These are all $500 tickets,” said Doris Shick, an employee at Colla’s.

And whether Schuler wins or loses Wednesday night, he said he’s not giving up.

“We’re not backing down. We’re gonna keep giving it a shot, you know?”

Rasheen Johnson said he doesn’t know what he would do with $700 million — an amount of money he can’t even fathom.

He said he doesn’t play often. For him, it takes a special occasion.

“Usually I don’t play but since it’s so much money, I say, ‘Yeah, I gotta get into it right here today.'”

Like Schuler, he picked his own numbers. His were based on his eight-member family — himself, his wife, and six kids.

“I just basically use the first two digits of their Social Security number or the last two digits,” Johnson said.

No matter what happens Wednesday night, you can say one thing about Colla’s customers — they’re optimistic.

“Feel very lucky. Feel very lucky today,” Johnson said.

“Yeah, I think we might finally get it done this time,” Schuler said.

The numbers will be drawn in Florida at 11 p.m. The $700 million dollar jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January of 2016.

That $700 million reflects the annuity option paid over 29 years. If you take cash, you’ll get $443 million minus taxes.

