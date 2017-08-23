Boardman crime activity: Man said he’s an addict, robbed pharmacy of Suboxone

Wednesday, August 16

2:42 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Jasmine Stewart, 31, arrested and charged with OVI, reckless operation, and possession of drugs. Police were called to Walmart for a report of a woman who had been driving erratically and hit a curb. Police said Stewart was passed out in the driver’s seat of the car. Stewart admitted to drinking and taking a Xanax, according to a police report. Police said she was found with several Tramadol pills.

12:06 p.m. – 500 block of Afton Ave., Tina McMahon, 37, arrested on a child endangering warrant and charged with vandalism, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse. Police received a call about a woman going door to door, asking for a ride. When questioned, McMahon told police her boyfriend “left her at a drug house” and she got into a fight with two men, according to a police report. A woman in the area accused McMahon of stealing cigarettes that she left on her porch but she didn’t want to press charges. Police said McMahon had cigarettes in her purse, as well as several pills and a pipe. During her arrest, police said McMahon broke the door handle in the police cruiser.

8:36 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., Eric Doran, 31, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Police said Doran was lying on the ground near a dumpster in the parking lot of Family Dollar. He was found with a pipe, needle, and spoon with heroin residue, according to a police report.

Thursday, August 17

10:21 a.m. – 6500 block of Market St., police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital for three dogs that had been left in a hot vehicle. Police said the dogs didn’t have water and appeared to be distressed. The owner told police she was running late for an appointment and didn’t want to leave the dogs at home, as one has separation anxiety. She said she kept turning on the remote start from inside so the air would be on but couldn’t get close enough for about 30 minutes to see if it was working. The woman wasn’t charged and humane agents decided not to take the dogs.

Saturday, August 19

1:05 a.m. – 5100 block of Southern Blvd., Anderson De La Cruz, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, loud muffler, and a marked lanes violation. Police said De La Cruz had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a blood-alcohol content of .164, double the legal limit of 0.08.

2:46 a.m. – 900 block of Mathews Rd., William Sheely, 42, of New Middletown, arrested and charged with OVI and reckless operation on private property. Police said Sheely was driving around in circles and traveling over cement curbs in the parking lot of Wishing Well Laundromat. Police said Sheely appeared to be intoxicated and told an officer that he may have “struck a curb or something along the way home.” Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .158 and two prior OVI arrests.

9:58 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a man came into the Red Roof Inn, telling an employee that he had been robbed of $900 at knifepoint by a man with a “man bun.” The man told police the robbery happened at Walmart but he had to drop off his passengers before filing a report. Police said the robbery suspect was an acquaintance of the victim.

10:27 p.m. – 4100 block of South Ave., Wesley Smidt, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and escape. Officers working at an OVI checkpoint arrested Smidt, who they said refused to obey commands and tossed a plastic bag. Smidt apologized for trying to run and said he was trying to “get rid of the cocaine” because he is on probation. While taking him back to the police cruiser, Smidt pushed away from the officer and ran, according to a police report. Officers caught up to him and took him to jail.

Sunday, August 20

2:49 a.m. – Market Street near Woodview Ave., David Acosta, 56, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police said Acosta had been reportedly driving “all over the roadway” and failed a field sobriety test. Acosta admitted to drinking a lot of beer that night and said he was “f***ed up” and just wanted to go home, according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .187.

6:22 p.m. – 300 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., police were called to investigate a fire at a garage. Police said the fire was suspicious because there was no electric running to the garage or logical explanation as to how it caught fire. Police later learned that two foreign exchange students were smoking behind the garage and had flicked their cigarette butts on the ground, according to a report.

Monday, August 21

2:31 p.m. – Boardman Park, Pamela Al-Refaei, 42, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and improper lane change. Police said Al-Refaei was driving recklessly — at one point, heading into oncoming traffic. She failed a field sobriety test, according to a police report.

8:17 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., employees at Rite Aid said a man passed a note at the pharmacy counter, saying he was an addict and that he wanted Suboxone. The note said the robber had a gun. A witness gave police the license plate number of the car involved and the suspect was described as a heavy-set white man in his 20s, wearing a black camo hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored baseball hat, black athletic-style shorts, and tennis shoes. He had some facial hair and a mustache.

11:57 p.m. – Southern Boulevard, Dakota Burt, 22, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with OVI. Police said Burt went over railroad tracks, appeared to go airborne, and crashed into a parked vehicle. Burt told police he was distracted, causing him to miss the stop, and that he may have been speeding, according to a police report. Police said he admitted to drinking two Mike’s Hard drinks and had a blood-alcohol content of .101. A police report indicates that Burt has a pending OVI case in Boardman from February.

Tuesday, August 22

9:39 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Lamont “Spunk” Wright, 28, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, felonious assault, and endangering children charges. Wright was accused of hitting a woman with his car and driving off with their child on August 10. The woman said Wright didn’t put the child in a car seat.

10:15 a.m. – 5800 block of Pinewood Lane, Evan Stevens, 42, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A woman told police that Stevens threatened to hit her with a hammer while holding it to her head. Police said they had been called to the house in the past when Stevens barricaded himself in the house, leading to a standoff in which weapons were found.

12:04 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., a woman working at Giant Eagle reported that a customer who frequents the store and talks to her showed her nude photographs of himself that he had on his cell phone. She said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on August 20. She said she didn’t want to press charges until she noticed a car had followed her home and she wondered if it was the same man.

6:15 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., police were called to Greenbriar Quality Care for a fight between two residents — one with dementia and another who was in a wheelchair. Police said one of the residents knocked the other over but staff members were able to break it up before it escalated further.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

