Canfield Fair 2017 – Admission costs

Everyday

Parking – Free

Children (6 and under) – Free

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Youth (7-12) – $3.00

Adults (13 and over) – $6.00

Seniors (62 and over) – $4.00

Thursday, Aug. 31

Children (12 and under) – Free

Youth (13-17) – $3.00

Adults (18 and over) – $8.00

Friday, Sept. 1

Youth (7-12) – $3.00

Adults (13 and over) – $8.00

Seniors (62 and over) – $6.00

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

Youth (7-12) – $3.00

Adults (13 and over) – $8.00

Monday, Sept. 4

Youth (7-12) – $2.00

Adults (13 and over) – $6.00

