Canfield Fair 2017 – Grandstand attractions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are four Grandstand attractions at the Canfield Fair in 2017 that will require a separate ticket for entry, here are the details:

Demolition Derby

Friday, September 1 – 8PM

Buy Demolition Derby tickets

Truck and Tractor Pull

Saturday, September 2 – 7 PM

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull tickets

John Mellencamp

Sunday, September 3 – 8 PM

Buy John Mellencamp tickets

Chris Young

Monday, September 4 – 7 PM

Buy Chris Young tickets

