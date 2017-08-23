Canfield Fair 2017 – Grandstand attractions

View time and ticketing information for the main grandstand attractions for this year's fair

John Mellencamp performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
John Mellencamp performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are four Grandstand attractions at the Canfield Fair in 2017 that will require a separate ticket for entry, here are the details:

Demolition Derby
Friday, September 1 – 8PM
Truck and Tractor Pull
Saturday, September 2 – 7 PM
John Mellencamp
Sunday, September 3 – 8 PM
Chris Young
Monday, September 4 – 7 PM
Canfield Fair 2017 map
Map of the 2017 Canfield Fair (click to enlarge)

