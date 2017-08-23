Canfield Fair 2017 – Grandstand attractions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are four Grandstand attractions at the Canfield Fair in 2017 that will require a separate ticket for entry, here are the details:
Demolition Derby
Friday, September 1 – 8PM
Buy Demolition Derby tickets
Truck and Tractor Pull
Saturday, September 2 – 7 PM
Buy Truck and Tractor Pull tickets
John Mellencamp
Sunday, September 3 – 8 PM
Buy John Mellencamp tickets
Chris Young
Monday, September 4 – 7 PM
Buy Chris Young tickets
