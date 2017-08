YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked to repair a water line break Wednesday on a busy road in Youngstown.

The line broke about 2 a.m. on Midlothian Boulevard, near Louise Avenue.

The damage was considered minor.

The work wrapped up about 5:30 a.m.

People who live nearby could have low water pressure. A boil alert has not been issued at this time.