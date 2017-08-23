Deborah L. (Mehalko) Dorogy Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Deborah was born August 7, 1959 and ascended into heaven on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. She was 58 years old.

She attended Hickory High School and graduated in 1978. She proudly twirled a rifle in the majorettes.

She loved bowling, darts, pool, gardening, the outdoors and life. Debbie adored and loved her family which included her pets. She was a caring and loving woman who never wanted for much, but kindness and love in return. Her husband David will love, adore and forever miss her, will never regret the day they wed and the short time that they had, was blissful.

She leaves behind her husband, David G. Dorogy whom she married on August 6, 2005. They were together for 22 years. Also surviving is her father, Charles D. Mehalko; mother, Barbara (Lattyak) Mehalko; brother, Greg Mehalko and his wife, Suzan Rotunno; brother, Charles S. Mehalko and his wife, Bonnie; uncle, Paul Mehalko and his companion, Georgia Scott; uncle, Richard Kostoff and his wife, Maryln Lattyak; niece, Madeline Mehalko and great-nephew, Jacob.

Rest in peace and tranquility my darling. I hope, pray and wish that I may be graced to hold you in my arms again.

A committal service will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in Americas Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.