Donna J. Wiseman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donna J. Wiseman, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 4, 1942, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis and Nellie (Savage) Smithberger.

Donna was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Delmer Wiseman; sons, James (Tracy) Cain of North Jackson, Ohio, William (fiancée, Sherry) Cain of Warren, Ohio, Stanley Cain of Columbus, Ohio, Michael (Melanie) Cain of Warren, Ohio, Gary (Neoma) Cain of Oil City, Pennsylvania and John (Julie) Cain of Warren, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepson, Timothy Westbrook; sisters, Linda (Mike) Trunick of Champion, Ohio and Rose Singer of Salem, Ohio and brothers, Raymond (Virginia) Smithberger of Warren, Ohio and David Smithberger of Madison, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one brother.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017, at Oakwood Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.