George Paul Shank Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Gregory Paul Shank, 60, of Plum Street in Greenville, passed away surrounded by his family and friends, following a two year battle with ALS, on Wednesday afternoon, August 23, 2017 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 31, 1957 to the late Robert and Jean (Boring) Shank.

Greg was a 1975 graduate of the Greater Johnstown High School.

While a resident of Johnstown, he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT before moving to Greenville in 1993. He worked as a fleet manager for Waste Management and was a member of Bethel Life Worship Center in Greenville.

He was a sports enthusiast and was a fan of Penn State football and Pittsburgh Sports but most of all he loved watching his grandkids play sports. He enjoyed playing softball, for both the Greenville men’s league and the church league. Greg was a man of God that never gave up faith and was devoted to reading the Bible and his daily devotions. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Greg is survived by his wife at home, Carol Faye (Wilson) Shank. They were married in Johnstown, on October 16, 1976. Also surviving are two daughters, Nicole Schell and her husband, Wes, of Greenville and Linda King and her husband, Andrew, of Oil City, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Bonnie Ellsworth and her husband, Paul and Patricia Penrose and her husband, Armour, all of Johnstown; four brothers, William Shank and his wife, Becky, of St. Augustine, Florida, Douglas Shank and his wife, Lillian, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Dennis Shank and his wife, Jodi, of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Timothy Shank of New Florence, Pennsylvania; close friends, Brandon and Tiffany Fell and their children, of Greenville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Paul Shank.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 South Mercer St., Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Kent Bell, pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center and Rev. Jerry Bell, co-officiating.

Cremation will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or online at http://webwpawv.alsa.org.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

