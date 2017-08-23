Gloria V. Albani Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Gloria V. Albani, age 83, of Hubbard who quietly passed from this earth on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 with her family at her bedside at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Gloria was born June 22, 1934 in Masontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Beatrice Taylor Gabeletto. She grew up with her four siblings on a small farm in southwest Pennsylvania from which her father, a coal miner and mother provided food and many of life’s lessons.

She married her high school sweetheart, Tom on July 30, 1955 and moved to Youngstown that same year. They briefly resided on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown until 1959 and then moved to Hubbard. They raised their three children in Hubbard and have lived there ever since.

Gloria loved the outdoors and traveling, especially with her family; they were the most cherished moments of her life.

She and her husband regularly attended Central Christian Church of Hubbard.

She was a kind hearted soul and loved serving others in health care as a medical assistant, which she did from the time her kids were finishing high school until the last months of her life. She did everything ranging from serving as office manager to nursing, with her time spent in direct patient care being her clear favorite. She especially loved providing care to others over the last 16 years as an integral part of the office of her eldest son, a family physician in Boardman.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her husband of 63 years the love of her life, Thomas E. Albani, Sr.; her sons, Dr. Thomas E. (Karen Darko) Albani, Jr. of Boardman, Michael A. Albani of Los Angeles, California and Steven A. (Kelly Kitching) Albani of El Paso, Texas and her grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly and was very proud of, Meagan, Thomas J. (Michelle Menegay), Tony, David, Sarah (Todd McCormick), Stefan (Belinda Brattain), Rebecca, Matthew and Shayne. She also leaves her beloved siblings, Donald (Mary Faye Zurvalec) Gabeletto, Ella Raye (Richard) White, Marlene Drew and Terry (Evelyn Adams) Gabeletto.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, August 26, 2017 prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 44 South Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

