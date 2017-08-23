Highway Patrol stresses safety with school buses on roadways

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be out enforcing school zones

By Published:
school bus generic

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Several school districts started school Wednesday, and that means you’ll see more buses out on the roads.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be out enforcing school zones.

If you see a bus stopped with the stop sign out and the lights flashing, you must stop 10 feet behind it. You will be cited if you pass a stopped bus.

Highway Patrol suggests leaving a little early over the next few days so everyone stays safe.

“Getting to where you are going isn’t as important as that child’s life, so take your time. Practice patience and get safely where you are going, and make sure that child is able to get on the bus and get to school safely,” said Highway Patrol Lt. Jerad Sutton.

Highway Patrol also inspects buses twice a year – one of those times being before the start of the school year. Lt. Sutton said they are wrapping those inspections up.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s