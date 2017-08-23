Highway Patrol stresses safety with school buses on roadways

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Several school districts started school Wednesday, and that means you’ll see more buses out on the roads.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be out enforcing school zones.

If you see a bus stopped with the stop sign out and the lights flashing, you must stop 10 feet behind it. You will be cited if you pass a stopped bus.

Highway Patrol suggests leaving a little early over the next few days so everyone stays safe.

“Getting to where you are going isn’t as important as that child’s life, so take your time. Practice patience and get safely where you are going, and make sure that child is able to get on the bus and get to school safely,” said Highway Patrol Lt. Jerad Sutton.

Highway Patrol also inspects buses twice a year – one of those times being before the start of the school year. Lt. Sutton said they are wrapping those inspections up.