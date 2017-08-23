Indians’ Jason Kipnis on DL again with hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is on the disabled list again with a strained right hamstring.

Kipnis returned recently after missing a month but was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Boston. He grounded out in the first inning and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the third.

Kipnis joins a list of injured Indians players that seems to grow by the day. Pitchers Andrew Miller (right knee tendinitis) and Danny Salazar (sore right elbow) were placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

Outfielders Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) and Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) and pitcher Josh Tomlin (strained left hamstring) have been sidelined for several weeks.

Kipnis is batting .228 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. He was on the DL from July 9-Aug. 6 when he first injured the hamstring.

Infielder Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

