Jane Anita Love Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jane Anita Love, 87, died at 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Essex of Salem II.

She was born May 31, 1930 in Canton Ohio, daughter of the late George and Henrietta (Schwick) Clarke.

Jane and her husband Robert owned the Love’s Pastries in Salem for 30 years.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and the Red Hat Ladies, served as a Camp Fire Girls leader, was a member of the New Comers and belonged to several bridge clubs.

She was a graduate of the Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio and attended the Kent State Regional Campus in Canton for two years.

Preceding her in death on September 22, 2014 was her husband Robert L. Love whom she married November 17, 1950.

Survivors include a son, Michael Love of Salem; three daughters, Cheryl (Dave) Shasteen of Orlando, Florida, Wendy (Brian) Girts of Poland Ohio and Amy Love and her fiance, Joe Cymbura of Orlando Florida; grandchildren, Katie Girts, Kelli Girts, Megan Shasteen and Molly Shasteen.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.