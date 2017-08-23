Jobs Now: How to find local apprenticeship, training programs

By Published:
A diesel tech fixes more than just trucks. Diesel engines also power buses, bulldozers and even cranes.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our weekly JobsNow segment profiles available jobs and career options in the Youngstown area.

While some jobs require a college degree, there are many career options available to those who complete apprenticeship or work training programs

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber compiled a list of local apprenticeship programs and workforce training programs on its website. You can find contacts for those programs here:

Workforce training program information

Apprenticeship program information

Stay tuned to WKBN 27 First News on Tuesdays for the latest Jobs Now segment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s