Joseph A. Jendrasiak Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road in Erie, Pennsylvania for Joseph A. Jendrasiak, age 76, of Hubbard who passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Joe was born August 8, 1941 in Erie, Pennsylvania a son of John and Erma Flinkman Jendrasiak.

After graduating from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Landscape Architecture he took a position of Landscape Architect at Duncan Landscape and Associates. He received more than 30 civic improvement awards from the City of Youngstown and was a commissioned landscape architect for the U.S. Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand. In 1976 Joe was one of five businessmen selected by District 665 Rotary International to participate in the group study exchange program to tour Japan and learn the Japanese culture.

In 1977 Joe started his own business and was a co-owner of Lande-Con Landscape and Construction Company in Hubbard. In 1989 he became solely a design firm registering in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York doing various projects in and around the Youngstown area, parks and schools in Pennsylvania and Ohio including Hubbard’s new school and track complex.

Joe was a past member of Hubbard Rotary Club and had served as president in 1981-1982, a member of Youngstown Area Jaycees, Penn State Alumni Association, American Society of Landscape Architects, Hubbard Architectural Board and Harding Park Meeting House Committee.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and gardening.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife of 53 years, the former Judie L. Post whom he married June 27, 1964 and his son, Joseph P. Jendrasiak of Warrenton, Virginia. He also leaves his sisters, Virginia (Scott) Stanton of Erie, Pennsylvania and Linda (Bill) Palmer of Columbus, Ohio; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patrick and Kathy Post of Erie, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio and Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at G.R. Bailey Funeral Home 4396 Iroquois Avenue Erie, Pennsylvania and prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017 prior to the Mass at G.R. Bailey Funeral Home.

Joe will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704.

Special thanks to Dr. Slemons and his staff and Dr. Consentino and his staff for their kind and compassionate care given to Joe over the years.

