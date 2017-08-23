Michael J. Garnack Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Michael J. Garnack of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in his residence surrounded by family. He was 71.

Mr. Garnack was born December 13, 1945, in Cleveland, a son of Michael and Dorothy Mildred (Strong) Garnack.

He attended schools in both Sharon and Farrell before ultimately graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1964.

Mike retired in 2004 from the Sharpsville Area School District where he was the maintenance supervisor for 33 years. He previously worked for the former General American Transportation Corp’s (GATX), Masury.

Mike was of the Russian Orthodox faith.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Post #6404, where he was the commander for ten years and American Legion Post #162, both Sharpsville. Mike was also a member of the Transfer Sportsman’s Club and the Elks Lodge #872 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #469, both Ridgway, Pennsylvania.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, particularly while spending time with family at his cabin in Halton, Pennsylvania. He had a talent for fixing or rebuilding anything and never hesitated to help a friend with a project.

Mike served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea. He served as an M.P. in Bucheon, South Korea and was also a combat photographer.

Surviving are his wife, the former Linda L. Polonus, whom he married July 16, 1971; two daughters, Kathryn “Katy” Slater and her husband, Timothy, Fredonia and Jessica L. King and her husband, Thomas “T.J.”, Erie, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, James and Jordan Slater.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, David Garnack and an uncle who was very dear to him, Joseph Strong, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to VFW Post #6404, 215 N Walnut Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150 earmarked to help homeless veterans.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 in the funeral home, with Rev. Stacie Pitts, chaplain of Sharon Regional Hospice, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered at the cemetery by VFW Post #7599, Reynolds, Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

