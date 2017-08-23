Newton Falls gains new land from Braceville, Newton townships

The Mayor of Newton Falls said they're hoping to bring restaurants to that area and that they'll begin marketing the property immediately

By Published: Updated:
Newton Falls gains land from Newton and Braceville townships

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners approved a measure Wednesday, annexing more than 400 acres of land near the Ohio Turnpike from Braceville and Newton townships to the Village of Newton Falls, despite both townships objecting.

Commissioners initially voted against the move in February but approved the measure on Wednesday, saying Newton Falls met all seven criteria.

Officials in the village want to develop the land off of Route 5. They say this should have been done years ago.

“This is actually a benefit to everybody — Newton Township, Braceville Township, Newton Falls, the county,” Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell said. “It gives us the opportunity to bring jobs and businesses, and help the county and everybody out. This is something that really needed to be done.”

Waddell said they’re hoping to bring restaurants to that area and that they’ll begin marketing the property immediately.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s