Newton Falls gains new land from Braceville, Newton townships

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners approved a measure Wednesday, annexing more than 400 acres of land near the Ohio Turnpike from Braceville and Newton townships to the Village of Newton Falls, despite both townships objecting.

Commissioners initially voted against the move in February but approved the measure on Wednesday, saying Newton Falls met all seven criteria.

Officials in the village want to develop the land off of Route 5. They say this should have been done years ago.

“This is actually a benefit to everybody — Newton Township, Braceville Township, Newton Falls, the county,” Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell said. “It gives us the opportunity to bring jobs and businesses, and help the county and everybody out. This is something that really needed to be done.”

Waddell said they’re hoping to bring restaurants to that area and that they’ll begin marketing the property immediately.

