Ohio officer seen striking man on video suspended 15 days

A police dashcam video shows Amiott wrestling 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III to the ground within seconds of ordering him to "face away

Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a 25-year-old black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) – A white Ohio police officer seen in a cellphone video repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement after a traffic stop has been suspended without pay for 15 days.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer read a statement at a City Council meeting Monday announcing the suspension of Officer Michael Amiott after an internal investigation into the Aug. 12 incident outside Cleveland.

Meyer says 15 days is the maximum suspension under departmental rules and that he has recommended the mayor impose an additional unpaid suspension.

A cellphone video viewed more than 7 million times on Facebook has sparked outrage across the country. A police dashcam video shows Amiott wrestling 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III to the ground within seconds of ordering him to “face away.”

