Pauline L. Watterson Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Pauline L. Watterson, age 79, of Mineral Ridge went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

Born February 14, 1938 in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of Dewitt and Lucille (Cook) Hill.

Pauline retired from Packard Electric.

She was a member of the Evansville Baptist Church.

She enjoyed painting, knitting, sewing, as well as spending time fishing with her husband. She and her husband owned and operated USA Ceramics in Mineral Ridge.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Robert F.) Nogee and Robin Wevers; grandchildren, Robert W. Nogee, James Wevers and Rena Jack; great-grandchildren, Landon, Ella, Abby, Peyton and Gavin; brothers, Robert, Bobby, Raymond and Thomas Hill.

She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph C. Watterson on December 28, 1999; an infant son, Joseph; a grandson, Joseph P. Nogee and brothers, Ralph, Donald and Albert Hill.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Friday, August 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jacob Coon officiating.

Private burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley.

