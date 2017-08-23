Storm Team 27: Comfortable, chance of sprinkles

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Comfortable today with some sun and very small risk for an isolated sprinkle.

Cooler temperatures on the way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle. (10%)

High: 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)

High: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60