Storm Team 27: Cooler with a chance for showers Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler air will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. The risk for a shower will increase through Thursday. There is a small risk for a shower or a rumble of thunder into the afternoon. Highs will only push into the upper 60’s to around 70. The small chance for a shower will stick around through early Friday. Especially in the snowbelt.

More sunshine on the way for the weekend with the cooler temperatures sticking around.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy. Cool. Isolated shower. Chance for thunder. (40%)

High: 69

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

Low: 49

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (Mainly Snowbelt) (20%)

High: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 49

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (205)

High: 78 Low: 58