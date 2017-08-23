Thomas R. Keating Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Thomas R. Keating, age 75, of Salem, died at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 15, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Michael and Sarah (Daugherty) Keating.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church and a 1960 graduate of Salineville High School.

He was an avid woodworker, Cavs fan, Ohio State football fan and avid Browns and Indians fan.

He was employed at the former Glogan’s Hardware and the former Kitchens by Lowry. He was also self-employed for 24 years at the company he founded, the former Kitchen Klassics.

Tom was a loving husband, father and especially loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Nancy J. (Blasiman) Keating, whom he married on June 24, 1972; a daughter, Tracy Keating of Salineville; two sons, Ryan (Sara) Keating of Avon and Chad Keating of Salem; a brother, Joseph (Shirley) Keating of Massillon; two granddaughters, Maggie and Halle Keating and a grandson, Andrew Keating.

His parents, Michael and Sarah (Daugherty) Keating, preceded him in death along with a brother, Michael Keating as well as two sisters, Jane Ann Ireland and Mary Catherine Keating.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Rd., Greenford, Ohio 44416.

