U.S. State Department issues new warning to Americans traveling to Mexico

(WKBN) – The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans against traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to heavy crime, including gunfire taking place in broad daylight.

The travel warning, updated on Tuesday, replaces one issued on December 8, 2016.

According to the Department of State, U.S. citizens have been the victims of murders, kidnappings and robberies in various Mexican states, although there is no evidence that they are being targeted based on their nationality. The department adds that gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place in public places during broad daylight.

The Department of State says crime isn’t as big of a concern in resort area and tourist destinations, where there is a heavy emphasis on law enforce