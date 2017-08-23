Viral photo of Trump rally in Phoenix actually photo of Cavs parade

The photo of the "massive crowd" was actually taken in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Supporters of President Donald Trump shared a photo of a huge throng of people online, believing the photo was of Tuesday’s rally in Phoenix.

As Cleveland.com and several other outlets point out, the photo is actually from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship celebration.

A Twitter account called @TEN_GOP sent out the photo with the caption: “Massive crowd waiting outside for the Trump rally in Phoenix!”

The tweet was later deleted but only after it was shared close to 1,000 times online.

The account, which is not affiliated with the Tennessee Republican Party, took it down and acknowledged the mistake.

