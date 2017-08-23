Warren woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family and friends of 34-year-old Christine Kuntz are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets of Warren Tuesday night.

Christine’s friends were waiting for her at a fast food restaurant when she texted them about 9 p.m.saying that she needed help. It’s that text for help that worried her roommates, and now her family believes that she may have been taken against her will.

Chelsea Daroski and her fiance Zackary Woomer are Christine’s roommates, they say they last saw her while they were all walking together along South Street in Warren.

“She told us to go ahead and she would meet us at Taco Bell,” Woomer said.

They waited at the restaurant for a while, but Christine never showed. That’s when they tried to get in touch with her.

“She texted me and said that she needed help and that she was in a green Chevy and was on her way to Champion,” Daroski said.

The next text was a partial license plate. That’s when they got worried and contacted police.

“If I had walked with her, I probably could have prevented it,” Woomer said.

According to a police report, the 911 center pinged Christine’s phone to a rest stop just past Sandusky. The Ohio State Highway Patrol checked the turnpike but didn’t find a vehicle matching the description.

“We don’t know where she’s at. We hope she is still alive,” said Helene Ashburn, Christine’s mother. “We just want her home safe.”

Wednesday morning, Christine’s brother received a few uncharacteristic text messages from Christine’s number, including one that read “maybe next time she will think before she plays people.”

“We are getting all kinds of texts on our phones stating that it is going to take a lot for them to release her,” said Robin Hamby, Christine’s sister-in-law. “We don’t know if this is really her talking.”

Investigators in Warren don’t believe Christine is in the Warren area and are investigating.