Wild finish a year ago has Springfield & South Range on a collision course in week 1

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The rivalry between South Range and Springfield has been ongoing for decades. Until last season, it was a one-sided affair as the Raiders had taken six straight meetings.

On the last day of September a year ago, Brannon Brungard found Austin Trebella on a 25-yard touchdown score in overtime to secure a 34-27 victory for the Tigers and to end a six-year winless streak in the process.

Springfield utilized a balanced offensive attack as they compiled 220 stripes via the ground and 190 yards on 10 of 12 passing. Brungard tossed 3 touchdowns for the Tigers. Trebella rushed the ball 4 times and accumulated 97 yards. Nathan Daniszewski gained 96 yards on 22 carries for South Range. The Raiders churned out 233 yards on the ground while completing 6 passes for 99 yards through the air. South Range fumbled the ball away twice.

The Raiders and the Tigers began their series in 1970 in week one. South Range won the contest by six-points (18-12). The two schools played against one another in the first week from 1970 to 1975.

Next season, South Range moves to the North East Eight Athletic League with Girard, Hubbard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, Poland and Struthers. This season, the Raiders are an independent.

Springfield looks to duplicate last season’s ITCL league championship with a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.

Series History

47th meeting

South Range leads, 27-17-2

Last Five Meetings

Sept. 30, 2016 – Springfield 34-27, OT

Oct. 2, 2015 – South Range, 23-17

Oct. 31, 2014 – South Range, 43-20

Oct. 25, 2013 – South Range, 35-13

Oct. 12, 2012 – South Range, 27-12

2016 Stats

Scoring Offense: South Range, 40.1; Springfield, 28.3

Total Offense: South Range, 321.5; Springfield, 283.0

Scoring Defense: South Range, 13.9; Springfield, 23.0

Post Season Trends

Springfield

…After an 8-year drought (2003-2010), the Tigers have advanced to week eleven three times within the past 6 years.

South Range

…The Raiders have advanced to the post-season 14 times within the last 21 years which includes last season’s #1 seeding in Region 17 of Division V.

Upcoming Schedule

Springfield

Sept. 1 – at Brookfield, 7

Sept. 8 – Columbiana, 7

Sept. 15 – Jackson-Milton, 7

South Range

Sept. 1 – at Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 8 – Manchester, 7

Sept. 15 – Zanesville, 7