Youngstown man accused of shaking baby, disabling him

Eric Pendland, 35, is charged with two counts of child endangering

Eric Pendland, charged with two counts of child endangering in Campbell.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKNB) – A Youngstown man was arrested on child endangering charges, accused of shaking a baby.

Prosecutors said Eric Pendland, 35, shook the child so hard that he permanently disabled the boy.

He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of child endangering charges last week.

According to the indictment, the crime happened on March 1. The victim is now 9 months old.

Pendland was arraigned on Tuesday in a Mahoning County courtroom. He’s scheduled to appear in court again for a pretrial on Friday.

He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail, without bond.

