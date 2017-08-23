Youngstown man accused of shaking baby, disabling him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKNB) – A Youngstown man was arrested on child endangering charges, accused of shaking a baby.

Prosecutors said Eric Pendland, 35, shook the child so hard that he permanently disabled the boy.

He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of child endangering charges last week.

According to the indictment, the crime happened on March 1. The victim is now 9 months old.

Pendland was arraigned on Tuesday in a Mahoning County courtroom. He’s scheduled to appear in court again for a pretrial on Friday.

He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail, without bond.