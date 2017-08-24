4 arrested in Boardman following gun threat

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people are facing charges in Boardman after a woman told police that the group came to her apartment and threatened to kill her.

According to a police report, a woman called 911 and said that Shalaunda Adkins, 42, of Youngstown, JuJuan Pinkard, 24, of Boardman, and Jontae Revere, 27, of Youngstown, came to the woman’s apartment in the 600 block of Cook Avenue, stood outside, and threatened her with a gun saying,”We’re going to kill you,” the reported stated. The woman told police she saw at least two handguns.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large group of people near the apartment and were able to apprehend Pinkard, Revere and Adkins and ascertained that they had all arrived at the scene in a car driven by 19-year-old Dafiness Patterson.

A search of Patterson’s car uncovered a gun in the glove box and cocaine in the side of a door, the report stated.

Revere, Adkins and Pinkard were charged with aggravated menacing. Paterson was charged with drug possession and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.