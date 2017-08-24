4 arrested in Boardman following gun threat

When officers arrived, they encountered a large group of people near the apartment

By Published:
Dafiness Patterson, Shalaunda Adkins, Jontae Revere, Jujuan Pinkard, Boardman menacing charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people are facing charges in Boardman after a woman told police that the group came to her apartment and threatened to kill her.

According to a police report, a woman called 911 and said that Shalaunda Adkins, 42, of Youngstown, JuJuan Pinkard, 24, of Boardman, and Jontae Revere, 27, of Youngstown, came to the woman’s apartment in the 600 block of Cook Avenue, stood outside, and threatened her with a gun saying,”We’re going to kill you,” the reported stated. The woman told police she saw at least two handguns.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large group of people near the apartment and were able to apprehend Pinkard, Revere and Adkins and ascertained that they had all arrived at the scene in a car driven by 19-year-old Dafiness Patterson.

A search of Patterson’s car uncovered a gun in the glove box and cocaine in the side of a door, the report stated.

Revere, Adkins and Pinkard were charged with aggravated menacing. Paterson was charged with drug possession and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s