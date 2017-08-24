Champion’s Nate Stahlman kick-off return

Thursday, August 24 was the high school football season opener for Warren JFK and Champion.

Nate Stahlman Champion High School football


CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, August 24 was the high school football season opener for Warren JFK and Champion.

Watch the video to see Champion’s Nate Stahlman with an 85 yard kick-off return.

